Leonid Radvinsky, the secretive billionaire behind the transformation of the porn industry through OnlyFans, has died at age 43 of cancer. His leadership style and business decisions have left an indelible mark on the adult entertainment world.

In the realm of music, Kpop agency HYBE faced turbulent times as its stock plummeted by 14.5% following the disappointing turnout at BTS' comeback concert. The drastic drop in shares marked the lowest point since December 2025, suggesting significant market shifts.

Both events underline the volatile nature of sectors driven by popular trends and influential personalities, with major implications for stakeholders and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)