Ligue 1 Clash: Lens Challenges PSG Over Match Postponement

Paris Saint-Germain faces resistance from Lens over its request to postpone their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture. This match, currently set for April 11, occurs between crucial Champions League quarterfinal games against Liverpool. Lens argues that the rescheduling disrupts competitive fairness and sets a problematic precedent for the league.

Lens, closely trailing PSG by just one point in the title race, highlights its resource constraints compared to PSG. The club insists that changing the fixture would significantly affect its schedule, leaving it inactive for 15 days before a hectic series of matches begins.

This dispute underscores a broader issue within Ligue 1, where the balance of prioritizing domestic competition against European ambitions is questioned. Lens' firm stance sets the stage for a crucial decision by the French league, expected Thursday.