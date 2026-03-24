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Race to the World Cup: Final Spots Up for Grabs

The final six spots for the 2026 World Cup are being contested in two playoff tournaments. Sixteen European teams compete for four spots, while an intercontinental event in Mexico will decide the other two. Co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, it's the largest event yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:02 IST
Race to the World Cup: Final Spots Up for Grabs
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As tensions mount ahead of the 2026 World Cup, teams are vying for the final six spots available in the competition. These coveted positions will be decided across two intense playoff tournaments scheduled for the coming week, culminating in the completion of a 48-team lineup.

A significant aspect to note is the participation of 16 European teams battling for just four places. Among the strong contenders is Italy, a four-time champion trying desperately to avoid missing a third consecutive World Cup. Meanwhile, the new intercontinental tournament in Mexico will determine the remaining two spots. The competition promises high-stakes clashes and thrilling action.

This World Cup marks a historic expansion, growing from 32 teams in 2022 to a 48-team roster. It's also the first time the event will be co-hosted by three nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans worldwide eagerly await the tournament, set to begin on June 11 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and conclude on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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