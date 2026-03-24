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Renewed Efforts in Mexico’s Infamous Disappearance Case: A New Chapter Begins

Mexico's government is in negotiations to reinstate international experts to further investigate the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Guerrero. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts may return under new terms. Recent developments include a court order demanding military documents. The case, lasting nearly a decade, remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:28 IST
Renewed Efforts in Mexico’s Infamous Disappearance Case: A New Chapter Begins
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Mexico's government is negotiating the return of international experts to further investigate the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Guerrero, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday.

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), established in 2014 by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Mexican government, exposed investigative failings. Their contracts expired in 2023, and they declined to continue, citing government interference.

Officials are now establishing conditions for the GIEI's return, said Angela Buitrago, one of the investigators, indicating the experts await specific terms. Sheinbaum added that a new investigative framework is in development with U.N. support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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