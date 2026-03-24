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Ben Duckett Opts Out of IPL Commitment, Faces Two-Year Ban

Ben Duckett, the England opener, has withdrawn from his IPL 2026 stint with Delhi Capitals, facing a two-year ban as per league rules. After a poor Ashes performance, he aims to focus on red-ball cricket and rejuvenate at home. Despite his regrets, Duckett views it as a career-positive move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:27 IST
Ben Duckett Opts Out of IPL Commitment, Faces Two-Year Ban
Ben Duckett
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England opener Ben Duckett has officially withdrawn from his IPL 2026 contract with Delhi Capitals, facing a potential two-year ban under revised league rules. The 31-year-old, secured for Rs 2 crore in the previous auction, cited a poor run during the Ashes and a desire to focus on red-ball cricket as reasons for his decision.

Duckett, speaking to Telegraph Sport, expressed his regret but believed this choice aligns with his career goals. 'It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologize to everyone at Delhi. I've thought a lot about this decision, and it's the right one for my career,' said Duckett, acknowledging the competition's prestige.

With IPL's adjusted regulations, overseas players withdrawing post-auction face stringent bans unless justified by injury or medical conditions. Acknowledging his struggles against formidable opponents in the Ashes, Duckett aims to regain form with Nottinghamshire and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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