Vocal for Local: Haryana CM Pushes Swadeshi Movement
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of the 'Vocal for Local' movement, stating it's key to strengthening the country's economy. Speaking at a conference, he called for embracing indigenous products and honored notable freedom fighters, encouraging youth to adopt Swadeshi ideals and avoid risky foreign endeavors.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during a recent event, underscored the transformative potential of the 'Vocal for Local' movement, urging citizens to prioritize local products as a path to economic stability and empowerment.
He honored historical freedom fighters and emphasized their sacrifices, which continue to inspire national unity, integrity, and growth, particularly on Shaheed Diwas, observed on March 23, marking the martyrdom of three Indian freedom fighters.
Saini further appealed to the youth, advising them against pursuing dangerous routes to foreign lands and instead, contributing to national progress by adopting Swadeshi principles and battling societal issues like drug abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)