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Uttar Pradesh Leads India's Sporting Renaissance: Building for the Commonwealth Games and Beyond

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to build sports colleges across every commissionary, aiming for excellence as the state prepares to lead in the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This initiative aligns with India's Olympic ambitions and emphasizes discipline, hard work, and infrastructure expansion for athletes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leads India's Sporting Renaissance: Building for the Commonwealth Games and Beyond
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is taking significant strides to bolster its status in the sporting arena, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing the establishment of sports colleges across each commissionary in the state. The goal is for the state to lead the nation at the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games, set to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Adityanath emphasized that the development of sports institutions is synchronized with India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics, aimed at maximizing medal wins. Highlighting the importance of discipline and perseverance, he remarked that every medal has a story rooted in struggle and relentless effort. Acknowledging the gap in past infrastructure, he assured that sports facilities are now being enhanced.

At a recent ceremony, appointment letters and awards were handed out to international athletes, with the Chief Minister proposing an increase in awards from Rs 3.11 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Adityanath compared the current efforts with past neglect, stating that since 2017, the sports infrastructure budget has significantly grown, offering athletes more opportunities and resources.

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