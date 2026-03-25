James Garner's Quest for World Cup Glory: Climbing from U21 to Senior Triumph

James Garner, an Everton midfielder, aspires to claim victory with England's senior team, following his success with the U21 European Championship win in 2023. Last week, for the first time, Garner was called up to England's senior squad ahead of their friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

These matches are pivotal in England's preparation for the World Cup, to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Garner, 25, has credited his strong season with Everton for earning his place in the squad, stating his desire to demonstrate his talent and secure a spot for the World Cup.

Garner praises Everton manager David Moyes for aiding his development, attributing the club's progress to Moyes' leadership. Garner's versatility, having played both midfield and fullback positions, highlights his importance to his club, which sits eighth in the Premier League.