Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Records, Milestones, and Critical Changes

This sports news update covers a variety of topics, including NBA records set by the Hornets, Connor McDavid's milestone in the NHL, Jannik Sinner's advancement in tennis, Hubert Davis's firing at North Carolina, Zach Wilson's new deal with the Saints, and MLB financial rankings featuring Shohei Ohtani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:27 IST
Sports Highlights: Records, Milestones, and Critical Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Charlotte Hornets set a franchise record on Tuesday by making 26 3-pointers, leading to a staggering 134-90 victory against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA. Now on a four-game winning streak, the Hornets have claimed victory in 12 of their last 15 games, largely due to their impressive long-range shooting prowess.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers made headlines in the NHL by reaching a 400-goal milestone during a match against the Utah Mammoth. McDavid's crucial goal sealed a 5-2 win for the Oilers, demonstrating not only his skill but also cementing his place in hockey legend with this remarkable achievement.

In other sports news, North Carolina parted ways with head coach Hubert Davis after a disappointing NCAA tournament showing. Reports confirm Zach Wilson's one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, while baseball sees Shohei Ohtani topping Forbes' MLB rich list as the sport faces labor tensions. Viewership for the NCAA tournament has hit record levels, indicating a growing interest in college basketball.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026