Sports Highlights: Records, Milestones, and Critical Changes

The Charlotte Hornets set a franchise record on Tuesday by making 26 3-pointers, leading to a staggering 134-90 victory against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA. Now on a four-game winning streak, the Hornets have claimed victory in 12 of their last 15 games, largely due to their impressive long-range shooting prowess.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers made headlines in the NHL by reaching a 400-goal milestone during a match against the Utah Mammoth. McDavid's crucial goal sealed a 5-2 win for the Oilers, demonstrating not only his skill but also cementing his place in hockey legend with this remarkable achievement.

In other sports news, North Carolina parted ways with head coach Hubert Davis after a disappointing NCAA tournament showing. Reports confirm Zach Wilson's one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, while baseball sees Shohei Ohtani topping Forbes' MLB rich list as the sport faces labor tensions. Viewership for the NCAA tournament has hit record levels, indicating a growing interest in college basketball.

(With inputs from agencies.)