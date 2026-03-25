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Mexico's Support for Bachelet: A Diplomatic Stand

Mexico, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, remains committed to backing Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for U.N. secretary-general. Despite Chile retracting its support, Sheinbaum plans to discuss the matter directly with Bachelet. This development follows the initial nomination by Mexico, Brazil, and Chile before President Kast's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:07 IST
Mexico's Support for Bachelet: A Diplomatic Stand
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, reiterated on Wednesday her country's unwavering support for Michelle Bachelet's bid for the United Nations secretary-general position. This announcement came even as Chile, amid shifting political tides, withdrew its backing a day prior.

President Sheinbaum has emphasized her intention to discuss the situation directly with Bachelet. This conversation underscores Mexico's commitment to the nomination, originally a collaborative effort with Brazil and Chile put forth before Chile's President Jose Antonio Kast took office.

The political dynamics around this candidacy present a complex tapestry of international diplomacy and regional alliances, with Mexico playing a crucial role in shaping the future leadership at the U.N.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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