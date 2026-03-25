Himachal Pradesh Slashes Power Tariff for 2026-27

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a reduction in power tariffs by 1 paisa per unit for consumers in the fiscal year 2026-27, effective from April 1, 2026. The decision is part of the Tariff Order issued by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to the commission, the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) for the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) is estimated at Rs 8,636.16 crore for FY27, compared to Rs 8,403.25 crore for FY26. The average cost of supply for FY27, after adjustments, will be Rs 6.75 per unit, marking a slight reduction from the previous year.

The new tariff structure addresses various consumer categories, ranging from lifeline and domestic consumers to industrial and commercial consumers. Notably, the tariff for large industries and electric vehicle charging has been strategically adjusted to align with current consumer needs. However, domestic consumer subsidies remain undetermined, pending state government decisions, according to regulatory sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)