Indians Eye Glory at Hero Indian Open 2025

Indian golfers gear up for the Hero Indian Open 2025, hoping to reclaim the prestigious national title last won by S. S. P. Chawrasia in 2017. At a press conference, leading contenders Shubhankar Sharma, Rayhan Thomas, and Yuvraj Sandhu expressed confidence, sharing anecdotes from their professional journeys.

Shubhankar Sharma, a DP World Tour titleholder, remains undeterred by a winless streak since 2018, focusing on the unique challenges at the DLF course. Joining him was Rayhan Thomas, a Korn Ferry Tour competitor, and Yuvraj Sandhu, fresh from success at the PGTI Order of Merit. Their camaraderie and shared ambitions were palpable as they discussed their strategies and aspirations.

As past experiences shape their current mindset, all eyes are on whether the Indian contenders can break the streak and bring the trophy back home. Rayhan Thomas's insights from the Korn Ferry Tour added depth to his resolve, highlighting the players' readiness to navigate the evolving challenges of the golf course.

(With inputs from agencies.)