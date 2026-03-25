Coleman's Comeback: Ireland's World Cup Playoff Journey

Seamus Coleman, Ireland's stalwart defender, is eagerly preparing to face the Czech Republic in the World Cup playoff semi-final. Despite limited appearances for Everton this season, Coleman is determined to lead his team back to the World Cup finals, an achievement last seen in 2002.

Coleman, at 37, has overcome doubts regarding his form by playing in all four recent fixtures. He spoke passionately about the immense pride and responsibility that comes with donning the national jersey ahead of their critical match in Prague.

Ireland's journey to the playoff was remarkable, reversing early struggles with critical victories over Portugal and Hungary, thanks largely to Troy Parrott's goal-scoring prowess. Thousands of fans will be in Prague to witness Ireland's attempt at securing a much-desired finals berth, a feat set to inspire the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)