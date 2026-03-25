Gurindervir Singh Triumphs with National Record at Inaugural Indoor Championships

In a dramatic conclusion to the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships, Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh made headlines by clinching the men's 60m gold in record-breaking style.

Running his first indoor race, Singh, representing Reliance Foundation, raced against stiff competition and clocked a stunning 6.60 seconds to surpass the former national record, previously held by Tamil Nadu's Elakiya Dasan since 2018.

The final was marked by three false starts, leading to the disqualification of pre-race favorite Animesh Kujur, whose absence was palpably felt by spectators. Despite the controversy, Singh expressed his sportsmanship and focus, highlighting that the sport's essence lies in resilience and resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)