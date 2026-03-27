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Uncia Technologies Secures First Major Funding to Expand Globally

Uncia Technologies, an AI-native lending technology company based in Chennai, has closed its first funding round, securing INR 25 crores from Pavestone VC. The funding aims to accelerate Uncia's growth in India and support its entry into international markets like MENA and North America. The company plans a future public listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:21 IST
Uncia Technologies Secures First Major Funding to Expand Globally
  • Country:
  • India

Uncia Technologies Private Limited has announced the completion of its inaugural funding round, securing INR 25 crores from Hyderabad-based Pavestone VC. This investment signifies a strategic turning point for Uncia, which spent five years refining its product and demonstrating market viability before seeking external financial support.

The newly-acquired capital will facilitate Uncia's expansion across India and its foray into other regions, including the Middle East, North Africa, and North America. Additionally, the company plans to pursue a public listing in the coming years, marking this funding as a step towards becoming a globally scaled, publicly accountable lending technology institution.

Uncia has achieved significant scale in India, managing over 2 lakh crore INR for top NBFCs, and has developed a robust AI-native platform that powers loan operations for renowned financial bodies. Pavestone's funding aligns with Uncia's mission, supporting the company's ambition to solve pivotal challenges with cutting-edge solutions.

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