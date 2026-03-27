Uncia Technologies Secures First Major Funding to Expand Globally

Uncia Technologies Private Limited has announced the completion of its inaugural funding round, securing INR 25 crores from Hyderabad-based Pavestone VC. This investment signifies a strategic turning point for Uncia, which spent five years refining its product and demonstrating market viability before seeking external financial support.

The newly-acquired capital will facilitate Uncia's expansion across India and its foray into other regions, including the Middle East, North Africa, and North America. Additionally, the company plans to pursue a public listing in the coming years, marking this funding as a step towards becoming a globally scaled, publicly accountable lending technology institution.

Uncia has achieved significant scale in India, managing over 2 lakh crore INR for top NBFCs, and has developed a robust AI-native platform that powers loan operations for renowned financial bodies. Pavestone's funding aligns with Uncia's mission, supporting the company's ambition to solve pivotal challenges with cutting-edge solutions.