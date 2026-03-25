Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era in Chhattisgarh's Sporting Landscape

In a landmark event, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games, spreading across Bastar, Sarguja, and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and set to run until April 3. Speaking at the occasion, Mandaviya noted that these games mark a significant development for the state, setting Chhattisgarh as the permanent annual host.

Mandaviya highlighted the abundant sporting talent that resides outside urban areas, specifically in tribal, coastal, and remote parts of India. He described the Khelo India Tribal Games as a platform to unearth and nurture these hidden talents. 'Sporting talent isn't restricted to cities; it thrives in diverse corners of our country,' he asserted.

The minister also underscored the broader significance of sports, beyond just winning medals, stressing that sports teach discipline and life lessons, resonating with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a robust sporting culture. With coaches scouting talents at the event, advanced training is promised to elevate athletes to national and international competition levels.

Highlighting the deep-rooted contributions of tribal athletes such as Olympian Deepika Kumari, Mandaviya addressed the games' potential in promoting tourism and regional development. The event is expected to attract significant domestic and global interest, promising growth for the region.

Mandaviya emphasized transparency and good governance in sports, highlighting reforms like the Sports Governance Bill and the forthcoming Khelo Bharat Niti for fair and inclusive selection processes. He stressed a commitment to performance-driven selections, ensuring they remain transparent and fair.

Looking ahead, the Minister expressed confidence in India's prospects at major upcoming international competitions. Initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India, he said, have significantly broadened participation and enhanced talent development across the nation, with India aiming for its best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

Further projecting into the future, Mandaviya reaffirmed India's ambition to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and its goal to become one of the top-five global sporting nations by 2047, signaling a transformative journey in the nation's sports landscape.