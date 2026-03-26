Miroslav Koubek Denies 'Primitive' Label for Ireland, Prepares for Managerial Debut

Czech Republic's newly appointed coach, Miroslav Koubek, has publicly refuted allegations from Irish media that he criticized Ireland's football style as 'primitive.' These reports surfaced ahead of Koubek's managerial debut in the World Cup playoff semi-final against Ireland, set to take place in Prague.

Koubek, who took over in December after Ivan Hasek's departure, clarified his stance during a press conference, asserting that he never demeaned Ireland's playing style. "You must have had a bad Google translator," Koubek responded when queried about the remarks. He praised Ireland for having quality players and a fighting mentality.

As Koubek prepares his squad for the crucial match, attention remains fixed on Ireland's Troy Parrott, noted for his impressive performance in recent games. Despite recent controversy stripping Tomas Soucek of the captaincy, Koubek maintains confidence in his squad. The victor of Thursday's match will face either Denmark or North Macedonia in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)