Sinner's Resilient Run: A Shot at the Sunshine Double
World number two Jannik Sinner advanced to the Miami Open quarter-finals by defeating Alex Michelsen in straight sets. Despite trailing in the second set, Sinner rallied to win. He aims for the 'Sunshine Double' after securing the Indian Wells title. His 28 consecutive set victories highlight his formidable form.
World number two Jannik Sinner has booked his spot in the Miami Open quarter-finals after a hard-fought victory over American Alex Michelsen. The Italian came from behind in the second set to secure a 7-5, 7-6(4) win, extending his impressive streak of consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events.
Sinner faced significant pressure in the second set, trailing 5-2 as Michelsen elevated his baseline game. However, Sinner's strong serve proved crucial in key moments, allowing him to force a tiebreak and ultimately close out the match, continuing his dominance at the Masters 1000 level with 28 straight set victories.
As Sinner prepares for his 20th Masters quarter-final, he eyes the rare 'Sunshine Double', following his Indian Wells triumph earlier this month. A day off provides him the chance to refine his game as he aspires to emulate Roger Federer's 2017 achievement of winning both U.S. hard court Masters events in the same season.
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