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Ancelotti Defends Squad Choices Amid Neymar Chants

Brazil's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, addressed fans' chants for Neymar after a 2-1 defeat to France in a warm-up game. Ancelotti emphasized focusing on the current squad's performance and assured Neymar's inclusion when fit. The team is set for a match against Croatia before the upcoming World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:34 IST
Ancelotti Defends Squad Choices Amid Neymar Chants
Neymar

Brazil's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, addressed fan chants for the absent Neymar after the team's 2-1 defeat to France in a warm-up match in Boston.

Ancelotti urged focus on the present squad, highlighting the performances of Raphinha and Vinicius Jr., while reiterating Neymar's inclusion once fully fit.

The manager expressed confidence in the squad's potential ahead of their World Cup preparation, with a match against Croatia set for March 31 in Orlando.

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