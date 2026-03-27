Ancelotti Defends Squad Choices Amid Neymar Chants

Brazil's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, addressed fan chants for the absent Neymar after the team's 2-1 defeat to France in a warm-up match in Boston.

Ancelotti urged focus on the present squad, highlighting the performances of Raphinha and Vinicius Jr., while reiterating Neymar's inclusion once fully fit.

The manager expressed confidence in the squad's potential ahead of their World Cup preparation, with a match against Croatia set for March 31 in Orlando.