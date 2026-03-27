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Star Striker Panichelli Faces Injury Setback Ahead of World Cup

Top Ligue 1 striker Joaquin Panichelli of Strasbourg, potentially facing a setback in his career, injured his right knee before Argentina's friendly against Mauritania. Expected to miss the upcoming World Cup, he previously suffered a similar injury in July 2023, impacting his professional path significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:21 IST
Star Striker Panichelli Faces Injury Setback Ahead of World Cup

Joaquin Panichelli, the standout striker for Strasbourg in Ligue 1, has suffered a potentially serious injury, raising concerns ahead of Argentina's World Cup title defense. The striker injured his right knee during training, and local media suggest it could be a cruciate ligament tear.

The Argentine national team announced that Panichelli will undergo additional tests following trauma to his knee, occurring just before Friday's friendly against Mauritania in Buenos Aires. This is a discouraging development for Panichelli, who had just returned from a previous ligament tear last year.

Dominating Ligue 1 scoring charts with 16 goals, Panichelli's performance has been crucial for Strasbourg, helping the team advance to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals. The potential loss of such a key player is a blow to both his club and the Argentine national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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