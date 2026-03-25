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Authority Cracks Down on Unfair Hotel Fees

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has prohibited hotels and restaurants from adding unfair charges such as 'LPG charges' to consumer bills, mandating that only applicable taxes be charged. Violations will attract strict action. The CCPA advises consumers to report non-compliance for prompt resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:45 IST
Authority Cracks Down on Unfair Hotel Fees
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The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a directive for hotels and restaurants nationwide, denouncing the levy of additional charges like 'LPG charges' as unfair trade practices. Only applicable taxes are to be added to menu prices, with any violations leading to strict action.

In its statement, the CCPA emphasized that the costs of fuel and other operational expenses are part of regular business operations and should be reflected in menu pricing. This new guideline seeks to prevent unjustified costs being passed onto consumers through these charges.

Consumers are encouraged to report violations. Complaints can be lodged via the National Consumer Helpline or directly with the CCPA, ensuring that unfair charges are removed and necessary actions are initiated to protect consumer rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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