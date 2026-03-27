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Cricket Fan's T-Shirt Causes Stir at Sheffield Shield Final

A cricket fan wearing a 'Free Imran Khan' T-shirt was initially denied entry to the Sheffield Shield final, sparking controversy. Authorities, later recognizing it as a humanitarian concern, permitted entry. This incident follows a plea by cricket legends urging Pakistan to ensure humane treatment for Khan amid concerns about his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:35 IST
Cricket Fan's T-Shirt Causes Stir at Sheffield Shield Final
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  • Country:
  • Australia

A cricket fan was initially blocked from entering the Sheffield Shield final due to his 'Free Imran Khan' T-shirt, creating a stir among attendees.

Security personnel at the event in Junction Oval had initially classified the message as political. However, they later reconsidered, viewing it through a humanitarian lens after input from Cricket Australia.

This incident aligns with a broader movement by former cricket captains demanding humane treatment for Khan, detained in Pakistan, as health concerns rise.

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