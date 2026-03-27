Cricket Fan's T-Shirt Causes Stir at Sheffield Shield Final

A cricket fan was initially blocked from entering the Sheffield Shield final due to his 'Free Imran Khan' T-shirt, creating a stir among attendees.

Security personnel at the event in Junction Oval had initially classified the message as political. However, they later reconsidered, viewing it through a humanitarian lens after input from Cricket Australia.

This incident aligns with a broader movement by former cricket captains demanding humane treatment for Khan, detained in Pakistan, as health concerns rise.