Middle East Turmoil and the Resilience of Formula One

Formula One's race calendar has been disrupted by the Middle East conflict, resulting in the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. This turmoil has also taken a toll on Liberty Media's stock, which fell 11.7%, equating to a $2.46 billion market capitalization drop.

Despite the current setbacks, analysts maintain that F1 and Liberty Media will weather the storm due to stable media revenues and anticipated incentives from Middle Eastern countries eager to sustain their races. Lance Vitanza, an analyst at TD Cowen, views the market reaction as an overestimation of long-term impact.

Revenue losses from canceled races might be partially offset by media rights. The positive outlook suggests the current geopolitical issues might pave the way for long-term stability in the region, with opportunities for growth in tourism and motor sports promotions once stability is restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)