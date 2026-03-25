JD(U) MP Girdhari Yadav Contests Disqualification Allegations Amid EVM Row

On Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) MP Girdhari Yadav addressed reports regarding his potential disqualification notice by the party in the Lok Sabha. Yadav stated his preparedness to present his defense before the Speaker if formally interrogated. 'I will answer on it when I am questioned by the Speaker. I don't know what Dileshwar Kamait has said. I have no such record for any anti-party activity,' Yadav told ANI.

The controversy began as Dileshwar Kamait, the JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, formally submitted a notice to the Speaker seeking Yadav's disqualification, citing alleged anti-party activities. Previously, in July 2025, Yadav was issued a show-cause notice from Janata Dal (United) following public comments against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the party claimed opposed its official position and caused embarrassment.

The disqualification notice reminded Yadav that JD(U) has always backed the Election Commission of India and supported the use of EVMs, both as a part of the INDIA block and currently within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 'In this context, your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition,' the notice explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)