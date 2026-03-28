Kimi Antonelli Grabs Pole at Japanese Grand Prix: Rising Star Shines

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes secured the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, reinforcing his rising star status on the Formula 1 circuit. This comes just two weeks after his triumphant win in China, marking a remarkable start to his career.

Antonelli logged a blazing time of 1 minute, 28.778 seconds at the Suzuka circuit, with teammate George Russell set to start alongside him. The pairing highlights Mercedes' early season dominance in 2026, a feat underscored by Russell's previous victories and poles.

Meanwhile, McLaren faces challenges as Oscar Piastri remains without a race start this season, alongside other grid tensions including Max Verstappen of Red Bull starting at 11th after encountering car issues. Sunday's race promises more exciting battles against a backdrop of sunny weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)