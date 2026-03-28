Kimi Antonelli Grabs Pole at Japanese Grand Prix: Rising Star Shines
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, marking his second consecutive top performance after his win in China. With George Russell starting beside him, Mercedes continues to dominate the season, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri faces setbacks. Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggles, beginning 11th on the grid.
- Country:
- Japan
Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes secured the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, reinforcing his rising star status on the Formula 1 circuit. This comes just two weeks after his triumphant win in China, marking a remarkable start to his career.
Antonelli logged a blazing time of 1 minute, 28.778 seconds at the Suzuka circuit, with teammate George Russell set to start alongside him. The pairing highlights Mercedes' early season dominance in 2026, a feat underscored by Russell's previous victories and poles.
Meanwhile, McLaren faces challenges as Oscar Piastri remains without a race start this season, alongside other grid tensions including Max Verstappen of Red Bull starting at 11th after encountering car issues. Sunday's race promises more exciting battles against a backdrop of sunny weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)