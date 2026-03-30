Preeti and Deepak Shine at Asian Boxing Championships 2026

On Monday, Preeti Pawar and Deepak registered crucial victories in the Asian Boxing Championships, setting a positive tone for India's campaign. Competing in the women's 54kg category, Preeti outperformed Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova with a flawless 5-0 victory, underscoring her strength and potential in the tournament.

Deepak, participating in the men's 70kg category, battled fiercely to achieve a 3-2 split decision win against Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev. Known for his accolades, including a silver medal at the Boxam Elite International 2026, Deepak's performance were a testament to his skill and perseverance.

The ongoing Asian Boxing Championships 2026 brings together elite boxers from across the continent. With strong contenders in every match, the competition promises intense bouts even in the initial stages, highlighting the depth and calibre of talent present.

(With inputs from agencies.)