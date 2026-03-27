Hong Kong Mega 8: Elevating Arts and Culture Scene in Asia's Events Capital

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has launched the 'Hong Kong Mega 8' campaign, a strategic initiative to position the city as the 'Events Capital of Asia.' The campaign showcases eight major arts, pop culture, and sports events, designed to attract international visitors and showcase Hong Kong's cultural vibrancy.

For the first time, the campaign partners with Art Basel, introducing digital arts throughout local neighborhoods. Noteworthy is South Korean digital artist DeeKay, who will present an expansive digital animation across recognizable Hong Kong locales, extending artistic experiences into public spaces and enhancing the city's reputation in the arts sector.

The campaign includes an array of programs like Art Walk in Central, ArtHouse Tai Hang, and exhibitions at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. These initiatives aim to promote in-depth cultural tourism and provide an all-encompassing arts journey for both locals and tourists, highlighting Hong Kong's dynamic arts scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)