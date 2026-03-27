Left Menu

Hong Kong Mega 8: Elevating Arts and Culture Scene in Asia's Events Capital

The 'Hong Kong Mega 8' campaign by the Hong Kong Tourism Board unites eight significant arts, culture, and sports events, establishing Hong Kong as Asia's premier 'Events Capital.' The initiative features collaborations with Art Basel, digital art installations, and vibrant local experiences to enhance tourism and maximize economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:19 IST
Hong Kong Mega 8: Elevating Arts and Culture Scene in Asia's Events Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has launched the 'Hong Kong Mega 8' campaign, a strategic initiative to position the city as the 'Events Capital of Asia.' The campaign showcases eight major arts, pop culture, and sports events, designed to attract international visitors and showcase Hong Kong's cultural vibrancy.

For the first time, the campaign partners with Art Basel, introducing digital arts throughout local neighborhoods. Noteworthy is South Korean digital artist DeeKay, who will present an expansive digital animation across recognizable Hong Kong locales, extending artistic experiences into public spaces and enhancing the city's reputation in the arts sector.

The campaign includes an array of programs like Art Walk in Central, ArtHouse Tai Hang, and exhibitions at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. These initiatives aim to promote in-depth cultural tourism and provide an all-encompassing arts journey for both locals and tourists, highlighting Hong Kong's dynamic arts scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Lorry Crash Leads to Fiery Death

Tragic Lorry Crash Leads to Fiery Death

 India
2
Barron Trump's Video Call Heroics: Russian Man Jailed for Assault

Barron Trump's Video Call Heroics: Russian Man Jailed for Assault

 United Kingdom
3
Jewar Airport's Launch to Skyrocket Greater Noida's Real Estate Boom

Jewar Airport's Launch to Skyrocket Greater Noida's Real Estate Boom

 India
4
Mega Solar Deal: Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 638 Crore Order

Mega Solar Deal: Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 638 Crore Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026