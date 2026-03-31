Chahal's Craft Crucial in Punjab Kings' IPL Victory

In a riveting IPL encounter, Yuzvendra Chahal's seasoned leg-spin proved vital for Punjab Kings as they curtailed Gujarat Titans to a modest 162/6. Chahal's impressive figures of 2/28 complemented an effective spell by Vijaykumar Vyshak who took 3/34.

Despite a promising start with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler contributing valuable runs, the Punjab bowling attack, led by Chahal, strategically dismantled their momentum. Skipper Shubman Gill initiated a brisk start but Chahal's entry in the eighth over curtailed GT's progress.

Chahal's tactical expertise shone when he claimed Gill's wicket, curbing his potential big score. The Kings' calculated bowling adjustments, supported by effective field placements, successfully limited the Titans, showcasing Chahal's pivotal role in shaping their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)