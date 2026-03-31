Thrilling Showdown: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans IPL Clash

In an exciting IPL match, the Gujarat Titans set a challenging target of 162 runs against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Shubman Gill was the top scorer with an impressive 39 runs.

The Titans' innings saw contributions from various players, including Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, while the Punjab Kings' bowling lineup, led by Yuzvendra Chahal, displayed commendable efforts. Chahal took two crucial wickets, while Vijaykumar Vyshak made a significant impact with three.

Despite losing six wickets, Gujarat maintained a steady run rate throughout their innings. As the game proceeds, Punjab will aim to chase this total and secure a win in this riveting IPL encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)