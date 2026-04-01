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Punjab Kings Triumph as Titans Stumble in IPL Thriller

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill lamented their batting struggles in the final overs, leading to a loss against Punjab Kings in their IPL opener. Despite a strong lineup, the Titans scored only 162 for 6. Punjab's Cooper Connolly dominated with 72, highlighting batting conditions improved by the wet ball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:05 IST
Punjab Kings Triumph as Titans Stumble in IPL Thriller
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In their IPL opener, the Gujarat Titans fell short against the Punjab Kings, a defeat attributed by skipper Shubman Gill to the failure to capitalize in the final five overs. The Titans, despite a powerful batting contingent led by Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, and Glenn Phillips, could only manage a total of 162 for 6 on a seemingly high-scoring pitch. Gill acknowledged that a score between 210 and 220 was within reach, with the match slipping away as Punjab's Cooper Connolly masterfully hit 72 on the same pitch.

Gill attributed the ease of batting in the second innings to a drizzle that made the ball wet and easier to handle, leading to improved conditions for Punjab Kings. He noted that the ball didn't hold as much in the second innings, affecting the Titans' strategy. Despite the outcome, Gill remained optimistic, emphasizing the need for constant improvement and added intensity in future matches.

Praising his team's young talent, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer highlighted Connolly's composed batting as a crucial component of their victory. Connolly, named player of the match, expressed his satisfaction with the experience, enjoying batting alongside world-class players and contributing to the win with a measured tempo approach. His performance stood out in a match marked by changing conditions and strategic adaptations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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