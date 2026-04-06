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Devdutt Padikkal: From Comfort Zone to Power-Hitter

Devdutt Padikkal credits his growing confidence in white ball cricket to overcoming comfort zones and reinventing his batting style. Despite initial challenges, he attributes his success to hard work and the supportive RCB team. He believes T20 cricket's evolution is elevating both batters and bowlers to new levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:35 IST
Devdutt Padikkal: From Comfort Zone to Power-Hitter
Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, a prominent batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is quickly adapting to the dynamics of white ball cricket. His openness to challenge his comfort zones and modify his batting technique has resulted in impressive performances, like his recent scores against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Such a transformation, he states, comes from rigorous hard work and strong self-belief. While acknowledging the challenges in adjusting his foundational cricket style, Padikkal applauds the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's support staff for their guidance.

He remains optimistic about the future of twenty20 cricket, asserting that the sport's current level is unprecedented, thanks to players like Tim David, whose six-hitting prowess is a testament to dedication and clarity of technique. Padikkal foresees bowlers evolving to meet the aggressive batting styles, maintaining a balanced competition as tournaments progress.

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