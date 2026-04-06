Kyle Jamieson Criticizes IPL's Controversial Impact Player Rule

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kyle Jamieson has joined the rising number of cricketers criticizing the IPL's controversial Impact Player rule. The rule, which allows teams to substitute a player from a predefined list during a match, has been described by Jamieson as diminishing the skill level of the game.

Several ex-players and professionals have shared similar concerns, emphasizing that the rule disadvantages all-rounders and favors batting-centric teams. Introduced in 2023, the rule will stay until 2027.

Despite being sidelined due to overseas player restrictions, Jamieson values the IPL for his personal growth. He also noted the relatively balanced pitch conditions this season compared to expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)