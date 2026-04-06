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Zydus Pinkathon Pune Reignites Women's Health Movement

After a seven-year hiatus, the Zydus Pinkathon Pune gathered over 4500 women at the AFMC Ground, celebrating inclusivity and women's fitness. The event featured multiple race categories and highlighted diverse participants including visually impaired, cancer survivors, and senior citizens, underscoring its commitment to community and health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:16 IST
Zydus Pinkathon Pune Reignites Women's Health Movement
Zydus Pinkathon Pune marks its much-awaited return (Photo: Pinkathon). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Zydus Pinkathon Pune returned triumphantly after a seven-year gap, uniting over 4500 women at the city's AFMC Ground. The event, deeply rooted in running culture, showcased categories ranging from 3 km to ultra-distances like 100 km, welcoming a diverse spectrum of participants, underscoring a commitment to women's health.

The vibrant gathering was ceremonially launched by Pune's Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Pinkathon Founder Milind Soman, and Ankita Konwar of Invincible Women, marking it as a significant movement for promoting health and active lifestyles among women. The event celebrated inclusivity, featuring runners such as first-time participants, endurance athletes, visually impaired individuals, cancer survivors, and senior citizens.

Unique mascots embodied strength and diversity across the race categories, with inspiring performances by participants like Mrunal Inamdar in a traditional saree and Dr Neelam Vaid at 61 years old. Poonam Karanjkar and Captain Pooja Mehra's 160 km run from Mumbai further emphasized endurance. This edition strengthened the Pinkathon's nationwide momentum in advocating women's health and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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