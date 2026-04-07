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Stone Cold Ambition: The Chess Showdown

The Netflix documentary "Untold: Chess Mates" follows Hans Niemann's ambition to become the world's best chess player amidst his ongoing feud with Magnus Carlsen. The film delves into Niemann's alleged cheating scandal and his subsequent lawsuit against Carlsen, highlighting the personalities and controversies that have captivated the chess world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:15 IST
Stone Cold Ambition: The Chess Showdown
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The Netflix documentary "Untold: Chess Mates" reveals Hans Niemann's fierce declaration to become the world's premier chess player, a goal born from his intense rivalry with Magnus Carlsen. Niemann's pledge injects fresh intensity into the ongoing debate surrounding a high-profile cheating scandal.

The film revisits the controversial 2022 event, where Carlsen withdrew from a match against Niemann, suspecting impropriety. Although Niemann admitted to past online cheating, he denies any wrongdoing in face-to-face play and was never proven guilty in classical tournaments.

Through a mix of archival footage and interviews, the documentary explores Niemann's rise amid a chess boom and allegations against him, while Carlsen remains unconvinced about Niemann's integrity yet appreciates his dedication to improvement.

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