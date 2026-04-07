Stone Cold Ambition: The Chess Showdown

The Netflix documentary "Untold: Chess Mates" reveals Hans Niemann's fierce declaration to become the world's premier chess player, a goal born from his intense rivalry with Magnus Carlsen. Niemann's pledge injects fresh intensity into the ongoing debate surrounding a high-profile cheating scandal.

The film revisits the controversial 2022 event, where Carlsen withdrew from a match against Niemann, suspecting impropriety. Although Niemann admitted to past online cheating, he denies any wrongdoing in face-to-face play and was never proven guilty in classical tournaments.

Through a mix of archival footage and interviews, the documentary explores Niemann's rise amid a chess boom and allegations against him, while Carlsen remains unconvinced about Niemann's integrity yet appreciates his dedication to improvement.