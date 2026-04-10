Jon Rahm's Mastery Tested at Augusta: A Rocky Start
Jon Rahm, currently leading the LIV Golf individual rankings, struggled on the first day of the Masters, scoring a birdie-less six-over-par 78. Despite his previous success at the event, Rahm found himself in a difficult position after a series of challenging holes. He remains hopeful for a comeback.
Jon Rahm, a standout player on the LIV Golf tour this season, faced a challenging start at the Masters, the year's first major tournament. Despite heading the individual rankings with consistent performances, Rahm struggled at Augusta National, finishing a disappointing six-over-par 78 without a single birdie.
Rahm, a two-time major champion who triumphed at the 2023 Masters, encountered difficulties early, recording four bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-five 13th. After a promising start, his approach shot landed among the azaleas, requiring a drop before three-putting to end the hole.
Despite the setback, Rahm remains optimistic, drawing on past experiences of overcoming slow starts at Augusta. In 2023, he recovered from a double bogey on the opening hole to win the tournament. Rahm is motivated to mount a comeback despite the uphill challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)