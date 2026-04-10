Thrilling Start at the 90th Masters: Rising Stars and Defending Champions Compete

Apr 10 (PTI) Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai had an electric start with three birdies in the first four holes, positioning himself among the Top-3 after the first round at the 90th Masters. Rai ended the day tied for 10th with a score of 1-under 71.

Co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns shot impressive rounds of 5-under 67, leading the pack by four shots over Rai. Meanwhile, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia, who boasts three PGA Tour victories, faced challenges on the back nine, resulting in a score of 1-over 73 and a tied-33rd placement at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club.

With only 16 under-par scores at this year's Masters so far, the competition remains fierce. Burns took an early lead through Amen Corner, but McIlroy soon matched his score, despite some struggles off the tee. As the tournament progresses, all eyes are on the leaderboard as emerging talents and defending champions vie for the coveted title.

(With inputs from agencies.)