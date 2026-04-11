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Domination on Waves: Sekar Patchai Wins at Little Andaman Pro 2026

Sekar Patchai claimed the Men's Technical SUP title and Arthi won the Women's category on Day 2 of Little Andaman Pro 2026. The event also saw intense competition in men's and women's surfing categories, with top performances pushing athletes to advance into subsequent rounds of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:29 IST
Domination on Waves: Sekar Patchai Wins at Little Andaman Pro 2026
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Sekar Patchai showcased his prowess in stand-up paddling by winning the men's Technical SUP title at the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Patchai, a seasoned national champion, completed the 2km technical course in a remarkable 10:05.02, securing the gold medal.

In the women's category, Arthi emerged as a formidable force, clinching the top spot with a timing of 13:53.20. The event's penultimate day also highlighted fierce competition in men's and women's surfing sectors, seeing numerous athletes vying for a position in the knockout stages.

High-caliber performances were evident as Kishore Kumar, Harish M, Sanjay Selvamani, and Srikanth D, among others, secured spots to move ahead in the tournament. Meanwhile, in the Women's Open category, Sugar Shanti and Kamali Moorthy stood out in the quarterfinals, advancing confidently to the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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