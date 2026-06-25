Aston Martin Eager to Keep Fernando Alonso in F1 Spotlight

Aston Martin is keen for Fernando Alonso, the 44-year-old double Formula One world champion, to stay beyond his contract, ending this season, revealed Mike Krack, chief trackside officer, on Thursday.

Despite the team's struggles with a new engine partnership with Honda, placing them 10th out of 11 teams, Alonso's speed and experience are seen as invaluable. Alonso, linked with a return to Renault's Alpine, remains undecided but committed to racing.

The driver plans to announce his decision about his future by late summer, after reflecting during the season break. Alonso emphasizes his continued passion for racing and commitment to Aston Martin, irrespective of his decision on Formula One.