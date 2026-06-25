Aston Martin Eager to Keep Fernando Alonso in F1 Spotlight

Aston Martin wants to extend Fernando Alonso's contract despite their season struggles. Alonso, at 44, is considering his future, possibly returning to Renault's Alpine. While decisions are to be made post-summer, Alonso asserts his passion and competitiveness in F1 remain strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aston Martin Want Double Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:41 IST
Aston Martin Eager to Keep Fernando Alonso in F1 Spotlight
Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin is keen for Fernando Alonso, the 44-year-old double Formula One world champion, to stay beyond his contract, ending this season, revealed Mike Krack, chief trackside officer, on Thursday.

Despite the team's struggles with a new engine partnership with Honda, placing them 10th out of 11 teams, Alonso's speed and experience are seen as invaluable. Alonso, linked with a return to Renault's Alpine, remains undecided but committed to racing.

The driver plans to announce his decision about his future by late summer, after reflecting during the season break. Alonso emphasizes his continued passion for racing and commitment to Aston Martin, irrespective of his decision on Formula One.

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