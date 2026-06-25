Jannik Sinner: The Road to Redemption at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner Will Begin His Wimbledon Title Defence Under Close Watch After His French Open Stumble

Jannik Sinner is poised to defend his Wimbledon title, following a troublesome French Open that led him to question his physical limits. Concerns linger not just about his physical state, but how disruptions might impact his confidence.

The warning signs appeared in Paris, where Sinner exited in the second round due to physical strain. Choosing to return to Milan for medical checkups, Sinner bypassed typical grasscourt events to undergo controlled training sessions. This decision prioritizes fitness and rhythm recovery.

Despite recent setbacks, top coach Patrick Mouratoglou remains optimistic about Sinner's performance and confidence, dismissing concerns and highlighting the young Italian's winning streak, including numerous ATP Masters 1000 titles. With support from his team and experts, Sinner approaches Wimbledon with renewed focus and vigor.