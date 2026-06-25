Canine Champions: Border Collies Ben and Sally Guard World Cup Fields

Border Collies Ben And Sally Have A Special Mission For The World Cup In Toronto Keeping The Notorious Canada Geese Off The Training Pitch Used By Visiting Teams To Prepare For Their Games It Is Hard Work That Needs To Be Done Twice A Day

In a unique World Cup mission in Toronto, border collies Ben and Sally are tasked with an important job: keeping Canada geese away from training pitches used by visiting teams. Their diligent work ensures that the fields remain pristine and safe for athletes during the global sporting event.

The tireless dogs, operating under Border Control Bird Dogs, work twice daily and are on-call to handle any unexpected avian disturbances. According to agency owner Gareth Williams, the geese pose a threat due to their aggressive nature and the potential health risks from their droppings.

In the words of handler Spencer Jones, Ben and Sally form an 'awesome team' in their World Cup duties. Ben, a seasoned veteran, and Sally, eager in her high-visibility vest, tackle the task with enthusiasm and efficiency, highlighting the agency's longstanding efforts to control goose populations across Ontario.