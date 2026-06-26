Katia Itzel Garcia Makes World Cup History as First Mexican Female Referee

In a historic achievement, Katia Itzel Garcia has become the first Mexican woman to officiate a match at the FIFA World Cup. This landmark moment came during the Netherlands versus Tunisia game in the 2026 tournament, underlining a significant step forward for Mexican and female representation in international football officiating.

During the match on Thursday, held at Kansas City Stadium, Garcia wore a uniform with the colors of the Mexican flag, a symbol of national pride. The Netherlands secured their position at the top of Group F with a convincing 3-1 victory against Tunisia, concluding their group-stage matches undefeated.

Despite Tunisia's valiant efforts, including a goal by Hazem Mastouri, the Dutch dominated the game with key performances from players like Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke. This victory ensured the Netherlands advanced with seven points, alongside Japan and Sweden, while Tunisia exited the tournament with just one point.