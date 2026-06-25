Historic Triumphs: South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada Advance in World Cup 2026

In a milestone achievement at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada have all secured spots in the round of 32, each making history in distinct ways. South Africa, known globally as Bafana Bafana, clinched a place in the knockout stage for the first time after a decisive 1-0 victory against South Korea in their final group-stage match.

This significant win marks South Africa's debut in the World Cup knockout stages, making them the seventh African nation to achieve such a feat. They concluded Group A in second place with four points, one win, one draw, and a loss. Meanwhile, Mexico leads the group with a flawless record. In contrast, Switzerland emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Canada, marking their fourth consecutive qualification to the round of 32, a record only matched by France in recent tournaments.

Switzerland topped Group B with seven points, becoming group leaders with two wins and a draw. Canada, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first co-host nation since the USA in 1994 to advance past the group stage with merely four points. They concluded the group stage trailing behind Switzerland in the second position of Group B. (ANI)