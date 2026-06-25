Historic Triumphs: South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada Advance in World Cup 2026

In an extraordinary turn of events, South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada have made history by advancing to the round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. South Africa clinched their spot after a win over South Korea, while Switzerland and Canada also advanced after their performances in the group stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:06 IST
Historic Triumphs: South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada Advance in World Cup 2026
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a milestone achievement at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada have all secured spots in the round of 32, each making history in distinct ways. South Africa, known globally as Bafana Bafana, clinched a place in the knockout stage for the first time after a decisive 1-0 victory against South Korea in their final group-stage match.

This significant win marks South Africa's debut in the World Cup knockout stages, making them the seventh African nation to achieve such a feat. They concluded Group A in second place with four points, one win, one draw, and a loss. Meanwhile, Mexico leads the group with a flawless record. In contrast, Switzerland emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Canada, marking their fourth consecutive qualification to the round of 32, a record only matched by France in recent tournaments.

Switzerland topped Group B with seven points, becoming group leaders with two wins and a draw. Canada, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first co-host nation since the USA in 1994 to advance past the group stage with merely four points. They concluded the group stage trailing behind Switzerland in the second position of Group B. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026