In a pulsating FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match held in Atlanta, Morocco claimed a 4-2 victory over Haiti, thanks to the historic performance of Ismael Saibari. Saibari's goal, his third in consecutive matches, made him the first African player to score in each group stage match of a World Cup, as confirmed by OptaJoe. This feat hadn't been achieved since Ghana's Asamoah Gyan in 2010.

The match saw Morocco resiliently battle from behind twice. Haiti initially took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal credited as an own goal by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, following a sharp cross by Jean-Kevin Duverne that Lenny Joseph capitalized on. However, Morocco equalized in the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi netted the rebound of Bilal El Khannouss' saved shot.

Haiti shocked Morocco again with Wilson Isidor's stunning long-range goal in the 43rd minute. Nevertheless, Saibari swiftly equalized during stoppage time. In the second half, tactical shifts proved crucial as Morocco, after dominating possession, took the lead with Soufiane Rahimi’s 78th-minute goal. Rahimi then assisted Gessime Yassine for a final strike, ensuring Morocco’s Round of 32 spot with a determined 4-2 win. Haiti, despite the loss, exited the tournament with their heads held high, thanks to their valiant display.