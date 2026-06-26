Yuto Nagatomo Makes History: First Asian to Play in Five FIFA World Cups
Japan's Yuto Nagatomo became the first Asian player to feature in five FIFA World Cups during the 2026 edition. In a thrilling Group F match against Sweden, Nagatomo joined an elite list of players with five or more World Cup appearances. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, advancing both teams to the knockout stage.
In a historic moment for Asian football, Japan's Yuto Nagatomo etched his name into the annals of sports by becoming the first Asian player to compete in five FIFA World Cups. This remarkable achievement occurred during Japan's pivotal Group F showdown against Sweden in the 2026 tournament, held at Dallas Stadium.
At 39, Nagatomo's fifth appearance places him among an exclusive cadre of ten football legends, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have graced five or more editions of the World Cup. Japan showcased resilience, holding Sweden to a 1-1 draw, ensuring both nations' advancement to the Round of 32.
The encounter was tightly contested, mirroring a game of chess in the opening half as both teams prioritized defensive solidity. Despite dominating possession, Japan faced a stern Swedish defense. The game intensified in the second half, with Japan's Daizen Maeda breaking the deadlock, swiftly countered by Anthony Elanga, leading to an eventual stalemate that propelled both teams to the knockout phase.
ALSO READ
-
Japan's Kawasaki Teams Up with Airbus for Defense Drones
-
Japan on High Alert: Twin Tropical Storms Trigger Transport Chaos and Evacuations
-
Japan and Taiwan Brace for Twin Tropical Storms Amidst Transport Chaos
-
Diplomatic Skies: Japanese Defense Minister's Visit to South Korea
-
Tropical Storm Mekkhala Brings Rain Havoc to Taiwan and Japan