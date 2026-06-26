Yuto Nagatomo Makes History: First Asian to Play in Five FIFA World Cups

In a historic moment for Asian football, Japan's Yuto Nagatomo etched his name into the annals of sports by becoming the first Asian player to compete in five FIFA World Cups. This remarkable achievement occurred during Japan's pivotal Group F showdown against Sweden in the 2026 tournament, held at Dallas Stadium.

At 39, Nagatomo's fifth appearance places him among an exclusive cadre of ten football legends, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have graced five or more editions of the World Cup. Japan showcased resilience, holding Sweden to a 1-1 draw, ensuring both nations' advancement to the Round of 32.

The encounter was tightly contested, mirroring a game of chess in the opening half as both teams prioritized defensive solidity. Despite dominating possession, Japan faced a stern Swedish defense. The game intensified in the second half, with Japan's Daizen Maeda breaking the deadlock, swiftly countered by Anthony Elanga, leading to an eventual stalemate that propelled both teams to the knockout phase.