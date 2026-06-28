Historic Dutch MotoGP Victory for Ai Ogura and Trackhouse Racing
Ai Ogura made history by winning the Dutch MotoGP for Trackhouse Racing at Assen, achieving the first victory by a Japanese rider in 22 years. Trackhouse secured a 1-2 finish with Raul Fernandez in second. The race also shifted championship standings, with Jorge Martin taking the lead.
In a historic triumph for Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura clinched the Dutch MotoGP victory at Assen, marking the first win by a Japanese rider in 22 years. Ogura overtook teammate Raul Fernandez late in the race, securing both his maiden win and a remarkable 1-2 finish for the American team.
Jorge Martin, who started from pole position, initially dominated the race but was surpassed by the Trackhouse duo in the closing laps, finishing third. This podium finish elevated Martin to the top of the championship standings, overtaking Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed out early.
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez encountered stiff competition from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and KTM's Pedro Acosta for fourth place. Acosta retired due to a hand problem, and Bagnaia also faced difficulties, allowing Marquez to slip to sixth, behind Fabio Di Giannantonio and his brother Alex Marquez.