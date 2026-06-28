Historic Dutch MotoGP Victory for Ai Ogura and Trackhouse Racing

In a historic triumph for Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura clinched the Dutch MotoGP victory at Assen, marking the first win by a Japanese rider in 22 years. Ogura overtook teammate Raul Fernandez late in the race, securing both his maiden win and a remarkable 1-2 finish for the American team.

Jorge Martin, who started from pole position, initially dominated the race but was surpassed by the Trackhouse duo in the closing laps, finishing third. This podium finish elevated Martin to the top of the championship standings, overtaking Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed out early.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez encountered stiff competition from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and KTM's Pedro Acosta for fourth place. Acosta retired due to a hand problem, and Bagnaia also faced difficulties, allowing Marquez to slip to sixth, behind Fabio Di Giannantonio and his brother Alex Marquez.