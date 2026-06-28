Emma Raducanu Ready to Conquer Wimbledon Despite Injury Woes

Emma Raducanu, former U.S. Open champion, plans to play her first-round match at Wimbledon despite injury concerns. The 23-year-old will face Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic. Raducanu, who has struggled with injuries and illness, is determined to leverage the momentum after reaching Queen’s Club final recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Emma Raducanu Plans To Play Her Wimbledon Firstround Match On Monday Despite Injury Concerns That Had Put Her Participation In Doubt | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:18 IST
Emma Raducanu Ready to Conquer Wimbledon Despite Injury Woes

Emma Raducanu, the illustrious British tennis player and former U.S. Open champion, is gearing up to play in her Wimbledon opening match despite being plagued by injuries that almost jeopardized her participation. She is set to face off against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Wimbledon’s Court One.

The 23-year-old, currently seeded 30th, decided to proceed with the match after a short practice session at the All England Club. Raducanu is taking every measure with her team to ensure she’s ready. She had withdrawn from the Nottingham Open due to fitness concerns but is motivated to play after her recent successful stint at Queen’s Club.

Persistent injuries have bedeviled Raducanu since her breakthrough victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. She's endured health setbacks, including a post-viral illness, that led to an early exit at the French Open. Nonetheless, the support from her team fuels her determination as she aims to add another victory to her promising career.

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