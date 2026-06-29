Sunday Sports Extravaganza: A Global Affair

Sunday's sports schedule is packed with MLB games, WNBA matchups, international soccer, and major golf events. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship faces a weather delay, while the Wimbledon Championships are set to ignite with top seeds in action. Motorsport enthusiasts can enjoy NASCAR and the Austrian GP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 00:03 IST
Sunday Sports Extravaganza: A Global Affair
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Sports fans worldwide have a packed schedule this Sunday, with a plethora of events across various disciplines. In the United States, Major League Baseball games dominate the afternoon, with matchups stretching from Washington to Boston and beyond.

Basketball fans can tune into the WNBA games, while soccer enthusiasts have international matches to look forward to, including a thrilling face-off between South Africa and Canada in California. The golf scene is set to captivate with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, though the start has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Tennis aficionados eagerly anticipate the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, with top seeds preparing at the Eastbourne Open. Meanwhile, motorsport enthusiasts have their eyes on the NASCAR Cup Series in Sonoma and the Austrian Grand Prix. The world of esports also sees intense competition with events like the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational in South Korea.

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