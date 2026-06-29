Argentina Prepares for Tough Showdown Against Cape Verde After Dominant Group Performance

Argentina Turned Their Attention To Roundof Opponents Cape Verde After A Dominant Group Stage

Argentina is moving forward to face Cape Verde in the round of 32 after dominating Group J with notable victories over Jordan, Algeria, and Austria.

Despite Cape Verde being newcomers, they have proved challenging, notably drawing with Spain and Uruguay. Argentina's leadership emphasizes preparation and focus.

Key players making their World Cup debuts include Giovani Lo Celso, whose journey has been marked by perseverance. Coach Lionel Scaloni praises his contributions and role within the team.