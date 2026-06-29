Zak Brown Dismisses Verstappen's Move to McLaren Amid Speculation

McLaren's Zak Brown downplays the possibility of Formula One champion Max Verstappen joining his team. Despite Red Bull's struggles, Verstappen is considered unlikely to switch unless a major change occurs. McLaren remains focused on their current drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who perform well this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mclaren Boss Zak Brown Indicated Max Verstappen Was Unlikely To Join The Formula One Champions Unless One Of His Current Drivers Slipped On A Banana Peel The American Was Asked By Sky Sports Television Before Sundays Austrian Grand Prix Start About A Possible Interest In The Red Bull Driver | Updated: 29-06-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 01:53 IST
Zak Brown Dismisses Verstappen's Move to McLaren Amid Speculation
Max Verstappen

McLaren boss Zak Brown has dismissed the prospect of Max Verstappen joining the team, suggesting such a move is improbable unless something extraordinary occurs. Brown's comments for Sky Sports came ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, amid speculation about Verstappen's future in Formula One as his current team, Red Bull, fails to secure top positions this season.

Brown underscored his confidence in McLaren's lineup, emphasizing satisfaction with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are currently shining this season. Despite Red Bull's current fourth place in the standings and a potential move for race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to McLaren, Verstappen's joining remains unlikely.

Piastri finishing fourth and Norris seventh at the Red Bull Ring only underscores McLaren's current form, sitting 44 points ahead of Red Bull overall, albeit without a car that has clinched a win this year. Verstappen's second-place finish marked his best performance of the year, fueling speculation on his long-term alignment with Red Bull.

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