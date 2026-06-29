Juan Mata: From Pitch to Power

Spanish Midfielder Juan Mata Has Agreed To Become A Shareholder In Melbourne Victory Whenever He Decides To Retire

Juan Mata, the celebrated Spanish midfielder, has taken a significant step in his post-playing career. The 38-year-old, having dazzled for clubs like Valencia, Chelsea, and Manchester United, and being part of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad, has agreed to become a shareholder in Melbourne Victory once he retires, the club announced on Monday.

During the 2025-26 season, Mata made 25 appearances for Melbourne Victory, netting five goals and delivering 13 assists, earning him the prestigious Johnny Warren medal as the A-League's best player. The team ended the season in fourth place, tallying 40 points.

In addition to his new role, Mata co-owns Major League Soccer's San Diego FC and has investments in the Formula One team, Alpine Racing. He will head Melbourne Victory's newly formed football committee, as he considers playing next season. He expressed confidence in Australian football's future and his commitment to the club's long-term success as a shareholder.